Wealth Alliance Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.57. 270,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.