Wealth Alliance Acquires 568 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 153.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 231,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Southern stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. 3,792,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

