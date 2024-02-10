Wealth Alliance Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

