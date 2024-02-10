Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 628,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.62. 2,894,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,700. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

