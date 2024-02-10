Wealth Alliance Buys 314 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.40. 1,677,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,672. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

