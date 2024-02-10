Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,855 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 40,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

