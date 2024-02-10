Wealth Alliance Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,079,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.