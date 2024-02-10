Wealth Alliance Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American International Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.12. 3,217,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

