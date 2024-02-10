Wealth Alliance Has $858,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 409,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

