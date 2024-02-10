Wealth Alliance Has $917,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Watsco were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.52. 471,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.02.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.