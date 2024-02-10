Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.84. The company had a trading volume of 376,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,358. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $276.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.