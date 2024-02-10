Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.55. 2,621,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

