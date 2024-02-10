Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

