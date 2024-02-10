Wealth Alliance Sells 854 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

