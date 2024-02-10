Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VFH traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 447,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,172. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

