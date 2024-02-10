Wedbush Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.