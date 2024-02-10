Weis Markets, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
Shares of WMK stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.
Institutional Trading of Weis Markets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on WMK. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Weis Markets
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.