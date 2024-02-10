Weis Markets, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMK. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

