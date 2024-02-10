Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Weis Markets Price Performance
Shares of WMK opened at $59.59 on Friday. Weis Markets has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.
Institutional Trading of Weis Markets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on WMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMK
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weis Markets
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.