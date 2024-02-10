Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $59.59 on Friday. Weis Markets has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 105.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMK

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.