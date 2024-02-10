WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered shares of WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.30.

WELL stock opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$938.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.50, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

