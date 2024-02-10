Wells Fargo & Company Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $83.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

