Wells Fargo & Company Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $91.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.22.

OMC stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

