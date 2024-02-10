William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.89.

EHC stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

