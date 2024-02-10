Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.08

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.08 and last traded at $212.79, with a volume of 160680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,073,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

