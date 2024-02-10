Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.