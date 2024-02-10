WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.46. Approximately 29,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 101,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $1,094,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

