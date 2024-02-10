WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.36

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 26575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $767.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,984.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

