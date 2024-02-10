X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,850,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 2,058,974 shares.The stock last traded at $35.45 and had previously closed at $35.43.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

