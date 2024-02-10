Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,295,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 359,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

