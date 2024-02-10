Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

