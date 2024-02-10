Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down to $127.55

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.55, but opened at $120.67. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $122.43, with a volume of 411,036 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.