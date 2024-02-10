Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $53,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average is $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

