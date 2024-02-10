ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.