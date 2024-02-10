ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $57,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 374,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

