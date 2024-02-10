ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %
CNET stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
