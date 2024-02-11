107,407 Shares in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.60% of Fortune Rise Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $426,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

