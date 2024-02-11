154,499 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,995,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.