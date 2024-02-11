1,896 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco increased its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.