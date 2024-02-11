200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.81.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.16. 2,833,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $745.70. The company has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.02 and its 200 day moving average is $581.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

