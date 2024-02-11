20,873 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

