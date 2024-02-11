2,277 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $233.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.15. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $235.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,172 shares of company stock worth $124,958,555 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

