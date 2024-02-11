2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

2U Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

