2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2U Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWOU
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2U
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.