3,198 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. 2,143,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

