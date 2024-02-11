6,652 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.60. 2,347,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

