6,780 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

