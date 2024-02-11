Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 394,269 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 228,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

