ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.