Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.72 and traded as high as C$5.31. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of C$19.43 million for the quarter.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

