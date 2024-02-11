AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

