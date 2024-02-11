Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.11. 18,413,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

