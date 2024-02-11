Act Two Investors LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 7.8% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Act Two Investors LLC owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $233.55. 2,621,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

